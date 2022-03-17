U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended March 12th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report showed the less volatile four-week moving average slipped to 223,000, a decrease of 8,750 from the previous week's revised average of 231,750.

