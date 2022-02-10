Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed another modest decrease in the week ended February 5th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 223,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level of 239,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 230,000 from the 238,000 originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 253,250, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 255,250.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular