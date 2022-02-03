Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 29th.

The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 238,000, a decrease of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level of 261,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 245,000 from the 260,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 255,000, an increase of 7,750 from the previous week's revised average of 247,250.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular