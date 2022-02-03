U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 29th.

The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 238,000, a decrease of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level of 261,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 245,000 from the 260,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 255,000, an increase of 7,750 from the previous week's revised average of 247,250.

