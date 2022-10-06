U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb To 219,000

Markets
(RTTNews) - As the closely watched monthly jobs report looms, the Labor Department released a separate report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended October 1st.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 219,000, an increase of 29,000 from the previous week's revised level of 190,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 193,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The revised figure for the previous week reflects the lowest number of jobless claims since the week ended April 23rd.

