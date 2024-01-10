News & Insights

U.S. weekly crude, distillates and gasoline stockpiles rise by more than expected - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

January 10, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories all rose last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by a surprise 1.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 5 to 432.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 700,000 barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 506,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 161,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.6 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 8 million barrels in the week to 245 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.5 million barrels in the week to 132.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.32 million barrels per day, EIA said.

