U.S. weekly crop progress highlights - USDA
WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Highlights of the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop progress report (all numbers expressed in percent): Week ended 04/17/22 04/10/22 04/17/21 5-year WINTER WHEAT CONDITION - Excellent 3 3 7 NA - Good 27 29 46 NA - Fair 33 32 30 NA - Poor 18 18 11 NA - Very Poor 19 18 6 NA CORN PLANTED 4 2 7 6 COTTON PLANTED 10 7 11 9 SOYBEANS PLANTED 1 NA 3 2 RICE PLANTED 22 17 32 36 SPRING WHEAT PLANTED 8 6 18 9 RICE EMERGED 13 10 16 18 WINTER WHEAT HEADED 7 5 9 12 For latest report, see: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/MannUsda/viewDocumentInfo.do?documentID=1048 * U.S. weekly corn crop progress [US/COR] * U.S. weekly soybean crop progress [US/SOY] * U.S. weekly wheat crop progress [US/WHE] * U.S. weekly cotton crop progress [US/COT] * CBOT corn futures prices <0#C:> * CBOT wheat futures prices <0#W:> * CBOT soybean futures prices <0#S:> * Reuters top commodities stories [TOP/C] For reports at the state level, see: https://www.nass.usda.gov/ ((Chicago.commods.newsroom@reuters.com, (+1312-408-8720))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.