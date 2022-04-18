U.S. weekly crop progress highlights - USDA

US Markets

Highlights of the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop progress report (all numbers expressed in percent): Week ended 04/17/22 04/10/22 04/17/21 5-year

Week ended                    04/17/22  04/10/22  04/17/21  5-year    
                                                                      
WINTER WHEAT CONDITION                                                
                                                                      
  - Excellent                     3        3        7        NA       
  - Good                          27       29       46       NA       
  - Fair                          33       32       30       NA       
  - Poor                          18       18       11       NA       
  - Very Poor                     19       18       6        NA       
                                                                      
    CORN PLANTED                  4        2        7        6        
                                                                      
    COTTON PLANTED                10       7        11       9        
                                                                      
    SOYBEANS PLANTED              1        NA       3        2        
                                                                      
    RICE PLANTED                  22       17       32       36       
                                                                      
    SPRING WHEAT PLANTED          8        6        18       9        
                                                                      
    RICE EMERGED                  13       10       16       18       
                                                                      
    WINTER WHEAT HEADED           7        5        9        12       
                                                                      


