U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months

Contributor
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Published
Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States administered over 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past seven days, the highest weekly total since late May, a White House official said on Saturday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 data director reported the information in a tweet. Vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11, which became widely available this week, likely contributed to the total.

In total, the United States had administered 439,034,461 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 553,881,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 437,352,000 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 12 out of the 551,000,705 doses delivered.

The agency said 226,157,226 people had received at least one dose while 194,951,106 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O, as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine.

About 28.6 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

