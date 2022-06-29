Companies
BA

U.S. watchdog to audit FAA oversight of Boeing 737, 787 production

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

The office of the inspector general of the U.S. Transportation Department will audit the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) oversight of Boeing 737 and 787 production, it said on Wednesday.

June 29 (Reuters) - The office of the inspector general of the U.S. Transportation Department will audit the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) oversight of Boeing 737 and 787 production, it said on Wednesday.

The government watchdog agency said it would review the processes followed by the aviation regulator, such as its approach to "identifying and resolving" production issues and "addressing allegations of undue pressure".

Aircraft maker Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 in May 2021, after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Brand Trust and Gen Z

Jun 23, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular