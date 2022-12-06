U.S. watchdog levies $7.7 mln in fines against KPMG entities

Adds response from KPMG UK, KPMG Colombia

Dec 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. agency tasked with overseeing the audits of public companies on Tuesday said it imposed $7.7 million in fines and sanctioned three firms across KPMG's global network for violations of professional auditing standards, quality control standards and other rules.

KPMG Colombia, KPMG UK, and KPMG India each agreed to pay the civil penalties to settle a swathe of violations from 2016-2021, from signing off on blank work papers to improper answer sharing on internal training tests, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) statement said.

The companies are all member firms of KPMG, known as one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, which also include Deloitte & Touche LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Representatives for the KPMG entities in the United Kingdom and Colombia each said the company is taking appropriate "actions" to review and revamp workplace culture while implementing new training and programs for employees.

The PCAOB also barred or suspended four KPMG auditors from participating in public company audits. The settled enforcement actions highlights the board's more aggressive policing of auditors under Democratic leadership.

"These actions should send the message to KPMG and all other registered firms that the PCAOB is committed to rooting out misconduct wherever it occurs and will employ all sanctions at its disposal to protect investors and improve audit quality," said Chair Erica Williams.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis)

