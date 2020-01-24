U.S. warns of possible counter-measures against Czech digital tax

The Czech Republic could face U.S. counter-measures if it introduces a planned 7% digital tax aimed at global internet giants, the U.S. embassy in Prague said on Friday, after the Czech parliament gave initial support to the new tax.
