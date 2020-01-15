US Markets

U.S. warns citizens in China against pneumonia outbreak

Contributor
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published

The U.S. State Department warned Americans in China about an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan believed to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, and which has killed one person.

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department warned Americans in China about an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan believed to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, and which has killed one person.

Wednesday's notice referred to an alert by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging citizens in China travelling to Wuhan to avoid contact with animals, animal markets or animal products, among other precautions.

It also asked citizens those who had visited Wuhan and feel sick to seek medical care.

Chinese health authorities have reported 41 cases caused by the new virus strain. On Tuesday, the World Health Organization warned a wider outbreak was possible, though China has not reported any new cases since.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular