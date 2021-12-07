U.S. warns 5G wireless use could prompt flight diversions

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday warned interference from planned use of 5G wireless spectrum poses an air safety risk and could result in flight diversions.

The aviation industry and FAA have raised concerns about potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters. AT&T T.N and Verizon Communications VZ.Nin November agreed to delay the commercial launch of C-band wireless service until Jan. 5 after the FAA raised concerns.

The FAA issued a pair of airworthiness directives that orders the revision of airplane manuals to prohibit some operations requiring radio altimeter data when in the presence of 5G C-Band wireless broadband signals.

The FAA directive Tuesday said the "unsafe condition" posed by the planned use requires immediate action before the Jan. 5 deployment "because radio altimeter anomalies that are undetected by the aircraft automation or pilot, particularly close to the ground ... could lead to loss of continued safe flight and landing."

The FAA reiterated in a statement Tuesday it believes the "expansion of 5G and aviation will safely co-exist." The added the two directives "provide a framework and to gather more information to avoid potential effects on aviation safety equipment."

One directive transport and commuter airplanes and another helicopters

The FAA remains in discussions with the Federal Communications Commission, White House and industry officials about the precise contours of any limitations, which are expected to be outlined in the coming weeks in a series of notices.

AT&T and Verizon on Nov. 24 said they would adopt for at least six months precautionary measures to limit interference, but aviation industry groups Monday said they were insufficient to address air safety concerns.

Wireless groups argue that there have been no C-Band aviation safety issues in other countries using the spectrum.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

