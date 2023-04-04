U.S. warns 143,000 VW SUVs owners to keep front passenger seats empty pending fix

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday owners of 143,000 recalled Volkswagen Atlas vehicles should not let people sit in front passenger seats until they are fixed.

The recall covers 2018-2021 model year Atlas and 2020 model year Atlas Cross Sport vehicles due to faulty occupant detection systems in front passenger seats. Passenger occupant detection systems may experience a wiring fault, which could deactivate the front passenger air bag even when the seat is occupied. Volkswagen is currently developing a remedy and will notify owners when the repair is available.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

