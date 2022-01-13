U.S. voting-rights bill secures enough votes to pass House, Senate prospects unclear

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A Democratic bill intended to protect voting rights secured enough votes to pass the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, though its chances were unclear in the narrowly divided Senate where Republicans are unified in opposition.

Voting on the bill was continuing.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Scott Malone)

