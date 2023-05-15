U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein litigation

WILMINGTON, Delaware, May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Virgin islands subpoenaed Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk in its litigation into the role played by JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N in the activity of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Monday court filing.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware Editing by Chris Reese)

