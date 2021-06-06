US Markets

U.S. Vice Presidents' visit to Guatemala faces minor delay due to technical issue with plane

Nandita Bose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Guatemala faced minor delays after her plane had to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland due to a technical issue, a spokesperson for Harris said on Sunday.

The Vice President was expected to switch planes but there is no major safety concern and her trip would not be significantly delayed, spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

"I’m good. I’m good," Harris told reporters, as she kicks off her first overseas trip to Guatemala and Mexico since taking office in January. "We all said a little prayer but we're good."

She is expected to focus on economic development, climate and food insecurity and women's issues, White House officials say. She is due to fly to Guatemala on Sunday and fly to Mexico on June 8 where she will spend the day.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Sarah N. Lynch and Chris Prentice; editing by Diane Craft)

