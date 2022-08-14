U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's state funeral - Nikkei

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral on Sept. 27, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday.

Harris is also expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on her first visit to Japan in her current capacity, the report added.

