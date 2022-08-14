US Markets

U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's state funeral - Nikkei

Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral on Sept. 27, Nikkei Asia reported https://s.nikkei.com/3QIM37n on Sunday.

Harris is also expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on her first visit to Japan in her current capacity, the report added.

