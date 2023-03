March 13 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Monday, that the U.S. Veterans' Health Administration (VHA) is providing coverage of its treatment Leqembi to veterans living with early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.