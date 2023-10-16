News & Insights

U.S., Venezuela reach deal to ease sanctions, open elections -Washington Post

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

October 16, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has agreed to a deal to ease U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry while Venezuela would allow a freer presidential election in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The Post, citing two people familiar with the talks, said the sanctions relief was expected to me announced after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government signed the election commitments agreement at a meeting in Barbados on Tuesday.

