U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 60, cases of illness to 2,668

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 3 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 60.

As of Jan. 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 66 new cases from the illness associated with use of e-cigarettes or vaping products. The number of people hospitalized now stands at 2,668.

Last month, U.S. officials reported the discovery of Vitamin E acetate — believed to be used as a cutting agent in illicit vaping products containing marijuana components — in all lung samples from 29 patients.

CDC in November called Vitamin E acetate as a "chemical of concern" and recommended that the substance not be added to e-cigarette, or vaping products, while the investigation is ongoing.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.