U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 26, illnesses climb to 1,299

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 26 deaths and 1,299 confirmed and probable cases so far from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, as the outbreak shows no signs of easing.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,080 cases and 18 deaths from the illness.

Investigators have not linked the cases to any specific product or compound, but have pointed to vaping oils containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, as being especially risky.

The serious respiratory illnesses have prompted a health scare that has led U.S. officials to urge people to stop vaping, especially those products containing THC.

