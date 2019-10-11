U.S. utility groups Avangrid and PPL hold merger talks -FT

Adds details and background

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. utility companies Avangrid Inc AGR.N and PPL Corporation PPL.N are in talks to combine their business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said it was unclear whether a deal would include an investment from Spanish utility Iberdrola IBE.MC, the world's biggest wind power producer, which owns more than 80% of Avangrid.

The deal would be ranked as the biggest utility tie-up this year and could create one of the largest publicly traded utilities in the United States if it completes, the report said.

Avangrid has a market cap of $15.41 billion, while PPL is worth about $22.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Avangrid, the third-biggest wind power provider in the United States, serves about 3.1 million customers in upstate New York and New England, while PPL covers 29 counties catering to 1.4 million customers.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

