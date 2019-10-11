U.S. utility groups Avangrid and PPL hold merger talks - FT

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. utility companies Avangrid Inc AGR.N and PPL Corporation PPL.N are in talks to combine their business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said it was unclear whether a deal would include an investment from Spanish utility Iberdrola IBE.MC, which owns more than 80% of Avangrid.

Avangrid and PPL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

