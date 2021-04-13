US Markets
U.S. urges agencies to apply patches to Microsoft servers

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. national security official in charge of cybersecurity on Tuesday told all government agencies to urgently apply new software patches from Microsoft to fix a vulnerability in its Exchange Servers.

"The U.S. government discovered and notified Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on these vulnerabilities. The U.S. Government carefully weighs the national security, public, and commercial interests in deciding to disclose a vulnerability. Moreover, we recognize when vulnerabilities may pose such a systemic risk that they require expedited disclosure," Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger said in a statement.

