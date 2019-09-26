U.S. unlikely to extend waiver for U.S. firms to supply China's Huawei - Bloomberg

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a government official.

The Trump administration had blacklisted Huawei over national security concerns in May.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

