U.S. unlikely to extend waiver for U.S. firms to supply China's Huawei - Bloomberg

Neha Malara Reuters
The United States is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China's Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2lCUM2d on Thursday, citing a government official.

The Trump administration had blacklisted Huawei over national security concerns in May.

Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

