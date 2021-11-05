U.S. Unemployment Rate Reaches Pandemic-Era Low in October as Jobs Spring Back

Image source: Getty Images

When the coronavirus pandemic first erupted, millions of jobs were shed within weeks. In April of 2020, the national unemployment rate reached a record high 14.8%.

Things have been improving since then, and last month, that trend continued. In October, the national jobless rate fell to 4.6%, reaching a pandemic-era low. That's a decent drop from September's 4.8% jobless rate.

Meanwhile, job creation soared in October. Non-farm jobs totaled 531,000 for the month, beating economists' expectations of 450,000 new jobs.

Not surprisingly, job growth boomed in the leisure and hospitality sector, one of the hardest-hit corners of the market since the start of the pandemic. Wages also increased 0.4% for the month and 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. That may seem like a big boost, but it actually represents slightly slower growth than the rate of inflation. Still, increased wages are a positive thing.

What the latest jobless data means for stimulus aid

The last round of stimulus checks that hit Americans' bank accounts went out in March. At this point, it's looking unlikely that we'll see a follow-up round anytime soon.

The economy has been steadily improving in 2021, and recently, the number of new jobless claims being filed on a weekly basis has decreased. In fact, if anything, many industries are struggling to hire, so much so that they're going out of their way to entice workers with higher wages and other perks like hiring bonuses.

Of course, the absence of a fourth stimulus check might come as a blow to those whose finances took a hit during the pandemic and haven't yet recovered. The good news, though, is that enhancements to two important tax credits may be sticking around for 2022.

One such credit is the Child Tax Credit. It formally maxed out at $2,000 per child, but this year, it can be worth up to $3,600 per child. Lawmakers initially wanted to keep the boosted version in place on a permanent basis, but currently, they've settled on attempting to keep it around for 2022. Still, if that happens, a lot of families will be in line for more money next year.

The Earned Income Tax Credit also got enhanced for 2021, and lawmakers are seeking to keep the current setup in place for 2022. That should, in turn, make the credit available to more households.

Meanwhile, an abundance of job opportunities could help more people boost their income and shore up their finances in the coming months, especially with schools largely being back to full-time in-person learning on a national level. Last year, many workers struggled to get back into the labor force due to a lack of available or affordable childcare, but the return of traditional school may help in that regard.

All told, October's jobs data is something Americans should be happy about, even if it solidifies the idea that a fourth stimulus check won't be coming in anytime soon. If these jobless numbers continue to improve, it's feasible the unemployment rate could return to its pre-pandemic level at some point in 2022.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.