U.S.-UK trade deal a priority for Washington -USTR

Susan Heavey Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
A trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom is a priority for Washington and negotiations will be launched as soon as London agrees to its objectives, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

"For sure, the UK is a priority. As soon as they get their objectives agreed to, we'll start talking," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

