U.S., UK sign agreement on artificial intelligence

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
The Trump administration announced on Friday that the United States and the United Kingdom had signed a new agreement to cooperate on research and development of artificial intelligence.

"This historic agreement demonstrates the shared commitment of our two nations to drive technological breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence that will strengthen our collective economic prosperity and national security far into the future," a White House statement said.

