Public Companies

U.S., UK seek U.N. human rights debate about China's Xinjiang

Contributor
Emma Farge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Countries including the United States and the United Kingdom are calling for a debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council to discuss concerns about China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang, a document showed and diplomats said on Monday.

By Emma Farge

GENEVA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Countries including the United States and the United Kingdom are calling for a debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council to discuss concerns about China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang, a document showed and diplomats said on Monday.

A group of countries had been considering action at the ongoing council meeting in Geneva following the release of a much-anticipated U.N. report published last month which stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in Xinjiang that may amount to crimes against humanity.

China vigorously denies any abuses and has sent a government delegation to Geneva to counter what it claims are erroneous findings by the U.N. rights office and says it is "ready for the fight" if action is taken against it.

The so-called "draft decision" reviewed by Reuters seeks a debate during the council's next session that begins in February.

The 47-member council is deeply divided over the latest allegations against China, a 'P5' member with a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council that has deep economic ties with many developing countries. The call for a debate is seen as a less confrontational option than a resolution which could have sought an investigation into the Xinjiang allegations.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More and Christian Schmollinger)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Why Patagonia Founder Gave Away His Company

Sep 21, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Public Companies

Explore

Most Popular