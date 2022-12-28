US Markets

U.S., UK, EU among countries calling for Taliban to reverse ban on women aid workers

December 28, 2022 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by Eric Beech for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers of 12 countries and the EU, including the United States and Britain, urged Afghanistan's Taliban-led government on Wednesday to reverse its decision barring female employees of aid groups.

"The Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order barring female employees of national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from the workplace puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival," said the statement by the foreign ministers of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the EU.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

