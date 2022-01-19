U.S., UK agree on talks to resolve steel, aluminum dispute

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain on Wednesday agreed to launch discussions aimed at resolving their trade dispute over steel and aluminum, the countries said in a joint statement.

No specific date was given for the talks but discussions will address "steel and aluminum excess capacity and the deployment of effective solutions, including appropriate trade measures, to preserve our critical industries," officials.

