US Markets

U.S., UK agree on talks to resolve steel, aluminum dispute

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AARON JOSEFCZYK

The United States and Britain on Wednesday agreed to launch discussions aimed at resolving their trade dispute over steel and aluminum, the countries said in a joint statement.

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain on Wednesday agreed to launch discussions aimed at resolving their trade dispute over steel and aluminum, the countries said in a joint statement.

No specific date was given for the talks but discussions will address "steel and aluminum excess capacity and the deployment of effective solutions, including appropriate trade measures, to preserve our critical industries," officials.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and David Lawder; writing by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular