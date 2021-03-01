U.S. turns over two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan: AP

BOSTON, March 1 (Reuters) - An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan have been handed over to Japanese authorities following a long-running fight to avoid extradition from the United States, their lawyer told the Associated Press.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the extradition of U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, who are accused of helping Ghosn flee Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial charges.

