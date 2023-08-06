U.S. trucking firm Yellow files for bankruptcy after loading up on debt

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. trucking firm Yellow Corp YELL.O filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, burdened with a heavy debt load after a series of mergers and following tense contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union.

