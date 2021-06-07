US Markets
U.S. truck maker Navistar says aware of IT breach

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp NAV.N said on Monday it was aware that certain data had been extracted from its IT system.

"The company, with the assistance of third-party experts, continues to investigate and address the scope and impact of the cybersecurity incident," Navistar said in a filing.

Navistar said it got to know of a potential cybersecurity threat to its IT system on May 20, and launched an investigation to assess any impact.

"To date, the company's IT system continues to be fully operational," Navistar said.

