U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter -CNN
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil.
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson)
((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.