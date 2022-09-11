U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter -CNN

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil.

