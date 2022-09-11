US Markets

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter -CNN

Katharine Jackson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil.

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

