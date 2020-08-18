US Markets
MSFT

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says any deal for TikTok will protect U.S. data

Contributors
Susan Heavey Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Tuesday declined comment about a report that Oracle Corp had entered the bidding for TikTok, but said any deal to acquire the Chinese-owned short video app would protect U.S. data.

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Tuesday declined comment about a report that Oracle Corp had entered the bidding for TikTok, but said any deal to acquire the Chinese-owned short video app would protect U.S. data.

"We're looking at all the different issues and I can assure that any deal that gets approved will make sure that American data is protected and that this becomes a U.S.-based company," Mnuchin said on CNBC television when asked about the Financial Times report

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT ORCL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular