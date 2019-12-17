U.S. Treasury yields tick down on investor caution
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday as cautious investors purchased government debt despite strong U.S. housing data.
The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR fell 1.8 basis points to 1.8714% in trading on Tuesday morning, after rising 6.8 basis points on Monday.
Analysts said the fall in yields could reflect a hesitancy to take on more risk after Monday's positive moves and new highs in the stock market.
"It's the bond market taking a breather after a meaningful selloff in the last few days," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S rates strategy at Societe Generale.
She noted the moves came despite a relatively strong economic indicator in the housing market.
U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in November and permits for future home construction surged to a 12-1/2-year high as lower mortgage rates continued to boost the housing market and support the broader economy, a Commerce Department report showed on Tuesday.
The report also showed the stock of homes under construction last month was the highest since 2007, which could help to loosen a supply squeeze that has stalked the housing market.
Offsetting the positive economic news was a report by Boeing Co BA.N that it would pause production in January of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, which faces a safety review.
The two-year yield, US2YT=RR which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis points to 1.6245% on Tuesday.
Dec 17 Tuesday 9:30AM New York / 1430 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
1.54
1.5719
0.006
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
1.555
1.5935
0.016
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-195/256
1.6245
-0.020
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-238/256
1.6492
-0.019
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-16/256
1.6982
-0.022
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
98-204/256
1.8099
-0.019
10-year note US10YT=RR
98-232/256
1.8714
-0.018
30-year bond US30YT=RR
101-232/256
2.2866
-0.021
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
5.75
1.50
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
1.50
1.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
-0.75
1.00
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-5.25
0.50
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-29.50
0.25
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.