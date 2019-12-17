U.S. Treasury yields tick down on investor caution

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday as cautious investors purchased government debt despite strong U.S. housing data.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR fell 1.8 basis points to 1.8714% in trading on Tuesday morning, after rising 6.8 basis points on Monday.

Analysts said the fall in yields could reflect a hesitancy to take on more risk after Monday's positive moves and new highs in the stock market.

"It's the bond market taking a breather after a meaningful selloff in the last few days," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S rates strategy at Societe Generale.

She noted the moves came despite a relatively strong economic indicator in the housing market.

U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in November and permits for future home construction surged to a 12-1/2-year high as lower mortgage rates continued to boost the housing market and support the broader economy, a Commerce Department report showed on Tuesday.

The report also showed the stock of homes under construction last month was the highest since 2007, which could help to loosen a supply squeeze that has stalked the housing market.

Offsetting the positive economic news was a report by Boeing Co BA.N that it would pause production in January of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, which faces a safety review.

The two-year yield, US2YT=RR which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis points to 1.6245% on Tuesday.

Dec 17 Tuesday 9:30AM New York / 1430 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.54

1.5719

0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.555

1.5935

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-195/256

1.6245

-0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

1.6492

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-16/256

1.6982

-0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-204/256

1.8099

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-232/256

1.8714

-0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-232/256

2.2866

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.75 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.50 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.50 0.25

