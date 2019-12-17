Companies

U.S. Treasury yields tick down on investor caution

Ross Kerber Reuters
U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday as cautious investors purchased government debt despite strong U.S. housing data.

BOSTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday as cautious investors purchased government debt despite strong U.S. housing data.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR fell 1.8 basis points to 1.8714% in trading on Tuesday morning, after rising 6.8 basis points on Monday.

Analysts said the fall in yields could reflect a hesitancy to take on more risk after Monday's positive moves and new highs in the stock market.

"It's the bond market taking a breather after a meaningful selloff in the last few days," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S rates strategy at Societe Generale.

She noted the moves came despite a relatively strong economic indicator in the housing market.

U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in November and permits for future home construction surged to a 12-1/2-year high as lower mortgage rates continued to boost the housing market and support the broader economy, a Commerce Department report showed on Tuesday.

The report also showed the stock of homes under construction last month was the highest since 2007, which could help to loosen a supply squeeze that has stalked the housing market.

Offsetting the positive economic news was a report by Boeing Co BA.N that it would pause production in January of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, which faces a safety review.

The two-year yield, US2YT=RR which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis points to 1.6245% on Tuesday.

Dec 17 Tuesday 9:30AM New York / 1430 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.54

1.5719

0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.555

1.5935

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-195/256

1.6245

-0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

1.6492

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-16/256

1.6982

-0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-204/256

1.8099

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-232/256

1.8714

-0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-232/256

2.2866

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

5.75

1.50

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

1.50

1.00

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

-0.75

1.00

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-5.25

0.50

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-29.50

0.25

