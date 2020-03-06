U.S. Treasury yields slide to new record lows

US Markets

U.S. Treasury yields slid further on Friday, with 10-year borrowing costs hitting new record lows and the 30-year yield dropping 22 basis points as investors positioned for the coronavirus outbreak to take a hefty toll on world economic growth.

Yields on U.S. government bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, were down 9-22 basis points across the curve US2YT=RR.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a record low below 0.8% US10YT=RR, last down 15 bps on the day.

The 30-year Treasury yield dropped 22 bps on the day to a record low of 1.35% US30YT=RR, putting it on course for its biggest daily fall since late 2011 -- the depths of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

