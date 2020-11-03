U.S. Treasury yields rise to multi-month highs on election day

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in months on Tuesday as Americans headed to the polls to decide whether incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden will be elected president.

Two-year yields rose to 0.164% US2YT=RR, their highest since late-August, while five-year bond yields rose to their highest since June at around 0.393% US5YT=RR.

At the long-end of the curve, 10-year Treasury yields rose to 0.88% US10YT=RR, also their highest since June. They were up 3 basis points on the day in London trade.

Yields have been boosted in recent weeks by the growing likelihood of fiscal expansion following the election, especially as Biden has consistently led opinion polls.

"Volatility has picked up in rates, the trend since early October has been upwards and chimes with forecasts being for a Biden victory," said senior ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"What is interesting is that this move is morphing from a reflation trade at the long end of the curve to a broader reassessment of U.S. economy."

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)

