U.S. Treasury yields rise on growth, consumer spending reports

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday on relatively strong economic growth and consumer spending reports.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 2.8 basis points to 1.9364% in morning trading, reflecting greater appetite for risk.

Analysts pointed to a Commerce Department report showing gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate in the third quarter, unrevised from the previous estimate. The economy grew at a 2.0% pace in the second quarter.

The report suggested a continuation of economic growth and reinforced a sense of business momentum, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI.

"Stocks are up and oil is trending higher. People are shifting their allocations, which became very defensive several months ago on recession concerns. Now the odds of that are very low," Shipley said.

The Commerce Department's unrevised reading was in line with economists' expectations, but consumer spending was stronger than previously reported. There were also upgrades to business spending on non-residential structures such as power infrastructure.

The two-year yield, US2YT=RR which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.9 basis points to 1.6397% in morning trading.

December 20 Friday 9:37AM New York / 1437 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.545

1.5766

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5325

1.5699

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-188/256

1.6397

0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

1.6735

0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-212/256

1.7487

0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-112/256

1.8661

0.027

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-84/256

1.9364

0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-48/256

2.3662

0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.75 0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((Ross.Kerber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.