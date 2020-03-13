U.S. Treasury yields rise as volatility fuels illiquidity

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, March 13 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as liquidity remained a problem in the volatile market, even after the New York Federal Reserve said it would make a massive amount of cash available in an effort to calm jitters as the coronavirus spreads.

The 10-year note yield US10YT=RR was last at 0.952%, up from 0.852% at Thursday's close.

Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy and analytics at Piper Sandler in Chicago, said there were "very little bids" in the market.

"It really does scream volatility, scream that there's a lack of liquidity in the marketplace," he said.

The New York Fed said on Thursday it would make $1.5 trillion available in repurchase agreement (repo) loans and that it would start purchasing a broader range of U.S. Treasury securities than it has been of late, a shift that signals the Fed could deploy some of its crisis-era tools sooner than planned.

It saw relatively low takeup of the new loans, however. Banks borrowed $17 billion at a three-month repo operation on Friday, and $78.4 billion at a three-month operation on Thursday. They also took only $24.1 billion in one-month loans on Friday.

As for purchases, $37 billion was targeted for five maturities on Friday, according to the NY Fed.

Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist and head of global bonds at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, said the Fed moves were helping although the market was still thin and volatile.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR on Friday jumped to an overnight high of 1.87%, before dropping back down to 1.41% in the morning New York trading session, an unusually large move. In afternoon trading, the yield stood at 1.564% up from Thursday's close of 1.411%.

Tipp said markets were banking on a sizable rate cut when the Fed meets at its regular monetary policy meeting next week.

"It's pretty fragile out there," he said. "The markets are not going to know for some time what's going to be the depth of these fundamental shocks on the economy."

With global stock markets bouncing off their lows, Wall Street opened higher a day after its worst session since 1987.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were trading at 0.476%.

March 13 Friday 2:34PM New York / 1834 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.2675

0.2721

-0.055

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.355

0.3616

0.004

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-67/256

0.4763

-0.013

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-192/256

0.5843

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-30/256

0.6898

0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-146/256

0.8917

0.097

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-44/256

0.9522

0.100

30-year bond US30YT=RR

110-96/256

1.5644

0.153

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 2.25 4.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -1.00 5.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 3.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 2.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -62.25 -2.00

