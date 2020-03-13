U.S. Treasury yields rise as volatility fuels illiquidity

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, March 13 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as liquidity remained a problem in the volatile market even after the New York Federal Reserve's action to make a massive amount of cash available in an effort to calm jitters as the coronavirus spreads.

The 10-year note yield US10YT=RR was last at 0.952%, up from 0.852% at Thursday's close.

Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy and analytics at Piper Sandler in Chicago, said there were "very little bids" in the market.

"It really does scream volatility, scream that there's a lack of liquidity in the marketplace," he said.

Hoogendoorn added that the latest move by the New York Fed represents "a massive amount of help."

The New York Fed said on Thursday it would make $1.5 trillion available in repurchase agreement (repo) loans in three tranches of $500 billion each and that it would start purchasing a broader range of U.S. Treasury securities than it has been of late, a shift that signals the Fed could deploy some of its crisis-era tools sooner than planned.

It saw relatively low takeup of the new loans, however. Banks borrowed $17 billion at a three-month repo operation on Friday, and $78.4 billion at a three-month operation on Thursday. They also took only $24.1 billion in one-month loans on Friday.

Meanwhile, the bond market was expecting another big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. Last week, the U.S. central bank lowered rates by 50 basis points.

With global stock markets bouncing off their lows, Wall Street opened higher a day after its worst session since 1987.

Thirty-year Treasury yields US30YT=RR were at 1.542%, up from 1.411% at Thursday's close.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were trading at 0.532%.

March 13 Friday 9:58AM New York / 1358 GMT

Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills US3MT=RR 0.2975 0.3027 -0.024 Six-month bills US6MT=RR 0.38 0.3871 0.029 Two-year note US2YT=RR 101-39/256 0.5322 0.043 Three-year note US3YT=RR 99-160/256 0.6265 0.043 Five-year note US5YT=RR 101-248/256 0.7199 0.068 Seven-year note US7YT=RR 101-144/256 0.8928 0.098 10-year note US10YT=RR 105-44/256 0.9522 0.100 30-year bond US30YT=RR 110-240/256 1.5422 0.131 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread -2.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -5.00 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.75 -1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -63.50 -3.25 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by David Gregorio) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

