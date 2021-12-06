US Markets

U.S. Treasury yields rebound, eyes on Omicron

Contributor
Stefano Rebaudo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, reversing some of the moves from late last week as reports from South Africa that Omicron cases only showed mild symptoms boosted risk sentiment.

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, reversing some of the moves from late last week as reports from South Africa that Omicron cases only showed mild symptoms boosted risk sentiment.

Friday's U.S. jobs data failed to shake market expectations the Federal Reserve will accelerate the pace of its policy tightening.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose 4.5 basis points to 1.3851%, after falling almost 9 basis points to its lowest level since Sept. 23 on Friday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Sujata Rao)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

