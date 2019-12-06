US Markets

U.S. Treasury yields jump after non-farm payrolls rise

BOSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth rose by the most in 10 months in November.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was 6.2 basis points higher at 1.8572 in morning trading.

