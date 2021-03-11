U.S. Treasury yields hit one-week low, back below 1.5%

Adds analyst comment, background

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as concern about a strong pick up in inflation eased and focus turned to an auction of 30-year government debt.

In London trade, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a new low since March 4 at 1.48% US10YT=RR, down 4 basis points on the day.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields have jumped this year up to around 1.51% US10YT=RR as fiscal stimulus boosted expectations for a strong economic rebound and rising inflation.

But on Wednesday, tepid inflation numbers and a sale of 10-year bonds, that went better than feared, bought some relief to markets.

"Yesterday’s aforementioned U.S. inflation release was quite uneventful," Deutsche Bank economists said.

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February, with households paying more for gasoline, but underlying inflation remained tepid.

Now focus turned to the third Treasury auction of the week, with $24 billion of 30-year paper coming to market on Thursday. That follows a sale of 10-year bonds on Wednesday.

The Treasury auction of $38 billion of 10-year government notes was met with sufficient demand, allaying some fears that investors would struggle to soak up the flood of supply hitting the market.

Analysts said they still expected U.S. Treasury yields to head higher this year, in line with inflation.

Deutsche Bank has revised up its year-end forecast for 10-year Treasury yields to 2.25%, implying a rise of around 75 bps from current levels.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

