U.S. Treasury yields fall further, curve flattens

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell further on Thursday and the yield curve -- the gap between short- and long-dated yields - flattened as markets priced out chances of a Democrat election sweep that would have unleashed massive fiscal stimulus.

Ten-year yields touched the lowest since mid-October at 0.72% and were last down now down 4 basis points on day around 0.73% US10YT=RR.

The two-year/10-year yield curve flattened to mid-October levels below 58 basis points. US2US10=RR. It had widened at much as 77 bps at one point on Wednesday.

Biden is predicted a U.S. election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin but his party is falling short of expectations in Congressional elections, with the Senate looking increasingly likely to stay in Republican hands, making it hard to implement stimulus.

