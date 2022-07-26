U.S. Treasury yields fall as gas rationining fears grip Europe

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Tuesday, following a lead from core European government bonds as a gas supply crisis kept the markets on edge about global recession risks.

The 10-year Treasury yield was last down 6.5 bps to 2.757% US10YT=RR.

Bond yields were lower across the U.S. yield curve, tracking the move in their European counterparts.

Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Monday. Gazprom GAZP.MM said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

The supply crunch and calls for energy rationing are likely to tip the euro bloc into recession, while keeping inflation high.

However, a note of caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which begins later on Tuesday was expected to moderate market moves.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday to tame inflation.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

