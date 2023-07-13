U.S. Treasury yields fall again as inflation relief takes hold

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell further on Thursday, with two-year yields falling to their lowest level in over two weeks, as further signs that inflation is cooling was met with relief across bond markets.

The two-year Treasury yield fell over 8 basis points to as low as 4.654% US2YT=RR, extending falls seen on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years in June.

Ten-year U.S. bond yields fell for a fourth straight day, dropping to 3.816% US10YT=RR, their lowest in over a week.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

