U.S. Treasury yields dive as market looks for aggressive Fed action

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, March 12 - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday as stocks took another beating and anticipation grew for aggressive easing on the part of the Federal Reserve to help deal with the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

The 10-year note yield US10YT=RR was last at 0.666%, down from 0.822% at Wednesday's close.

"We're back to basic panic flight to quality, flight to safety again," said Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco.

She added that the plan President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday to protect the economy from the ravages of the coronavirus was "just not real clear at this point."

"The markets were hoping for a lot more fiscal action and quicker," Rupert said.

After its surprise 50 basis-point cut last week, more Fed action was expected.

"Bottomline the Fed's cutting to zero at some point in the next two meetings," said John Herrmann, a rates strategist at MUFG Securities in New York.

In an effort to address liquidity concerns, the New York Federal Reserve raised the overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation limit twice this week, with the latest move lifting the limit to $175 billion through mid-April. On Thursday, it accepted all $103.10 billion in bids from primary dealers.

Thirty-year Treasury yields US30YT=RR were at 1.259%, down from 1.315% Wednesday's close.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were trading at 0.427%.

On the data front, there was little reaction in the market to an unexpected fall in jobless claims last week and a drop in producer prices in February.

The Treasury will sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

March 12 Thursday 10:04AM New York / 1404 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.25

0.2543

-0.180

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.28

0.2851

-0.109

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-93/256

0.4274

-0.069

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-2/256

0.4974

-0.103

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-210/256

0.5484

-0.116

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103-34/256

0.664

-0.120

10-year note US10YT=RR

108

0.6657

-0.156

30-year bond US30YT=RR

118-108/256

1.2592

-0.056

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -4.75 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 -2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -55.75 -9.75 (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.