U.S. Treasury yields continue fall; yield on 10-year notes hits new record low

BOSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to fall in early trading on Thursday, with the yield on 10-year notes US2US10=RR hitting a new record low below 1.2723%.

Concerns of a spreading coronavirus epidemic have driven down yields as investors move to safer assets.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

