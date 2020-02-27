US Markets

U.S. Treasury yields continue fall; yield on 10-year notes hits new record low

BOSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to fall in early trading on Thursday, with the yield on 10-year notes US2US10=RR hitting a new record low below 1.2723%.

Concerns of a spreading coronavirus epidemic have driven down yields as investors move to safer assets.

