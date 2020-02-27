U.S. Treasury yields continue fall; yield on 10-year notes hits new record low
BOSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to fall in early trading on Thursday, with the yield on 10-year notes US2US10=RR hitting a new record low below 1.2723%.
Concerns of a spreading coronavirus epidemic have driven down yields as investors move to safer assets.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.